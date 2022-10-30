Ohio State loses first place votes in latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll

Week 9 is in the books and the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll has been released. There isn’t a whole lot of movement up in the top ten, and in fact, the top eight teams remained in the same spot after a week that saw a lack of major upsets.

We like to check in every week to see where the poll has Ohio State and we can report to you that the Buckeyes remained in the No. 2 slot after the win over Penn State — behind Georgia and just ahead of a surging Tennessee team. However, OSU did lose some first-place votes as some are getting on board with what’s happening in Knoxville.

Here is a look at all of the teams in the top 25, with the complete top ten below that. The Buckeyes next travel to Northwestern for an away contest while the big one in the country will be the Volunteers vs. the Bulldogs in Athens Saturday.

11. UCLA

12. Utah

13. Illinois

14. Kansas State

15. UNC

16. Penn State

17. LSU

18. Oklahoma State

19. Wake Forest

20. NC State

21. Tulane

22. Syracuse

23. Liberty

24 Kentucky

25. UCF

NEXT … The Top Ten of the USA TODAY Coaches Poll

Ole Miss Rebels (7-1)

Oct. 12, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 973

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 7/24

Last Week | 12 (⇑)

USC Trojans (7-1)

Dec 29, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; General overall view of the 2017 Cotton Bowl logo on the back of the helmet of Southern California Trojans long snapper Jake Olson at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1018

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 6/15

Last Week | 11 (⇑)

Oregon Ducks (7-1)

An “End racism” sticker joins the American Flag on the helmets of Oregon players Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1118

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 8/24

Last Week | 8 (⇔)

Story continues

TCU Horned Frogs (8-0)

Jul 14, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the TCU Horned Frogs helmet logo during the Big 12 Media Day at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1182

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 7/NR

Last Week | 7 (⇔)

Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1)

Jul 18, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; An Alabama Crimson Tide helmet is shown on the main stage during SEC football media day at the College Football Hall of Fame. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1262

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 1/6

Last Week | 6 (⇔)

Clemson Tigers (8-0)

The Clemson football helmet near the Fiesta Bowl trophy at the coaches’ press conference in Scottsdale, Arizona Friday, December 27, 2019. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1315

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 4/5

Last Week | 5 (⇔)

Michigan Wolverines (8-0)

Dec 30, 2016; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; A Michigan Wolverines football helmet sits on the field prior to the game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Michigan Wolverines at Hard Rock Stadium. Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1391

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 3/6

Last Week | 4 (⇔)

Tennessee Volunteers (8-0)

Nov 23, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Tennessee Volunteers helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1455

First Place Votes | 5

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 3/NR

Last Week | 3 (⇔)

Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0)

Oct. 8, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) helmet and gloves during warm-ups before the NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1505

First Place Votes | 13

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 2/3

Last Week | 2 (⇔)

[listicle id=99445]

[vertical-gallery id=99338]

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire