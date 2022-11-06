Ohio State loses all first-place votes in latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll is out and YOUR Ohio State Buckeyes lost all of the first-place votes they had picked up, but still remained at No. 2, just behind Georgia who made a statement at home vs. Tennessee. Michigan moves into the No. 3 spot and is closing the gap with OSU, picking up two first-place votes of its own.

Aside from that though, there are wholesale changes because three of the top six teams being upset this weekend. Not only did the Vols lose to the Bulldogs, but Clemson was on the receiving end of a super wedgie administered by Notre Dame, and Alabama lost another close one, this time to LSU in Baton Rouge.

There also was a shakeup at the bottom end of the top 25 because of some teams losing last weekend. Bottom line: the USA TODAY Coaches Poll looks a lot different after Week 10 than it did heading into all the shenanigans over the weekend.

We’ll get into the top ten, but first here is the rest of the poll from No. 25 to No. 11.

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25 (excluding the top ten)

25. Notre Dame

24. Kentucky

23. Washington

22. Kansas State

21. UCF

20. Illinois

19. Liberty

18. Texas

17. Tulane

16. NC State

15. Penn State

14. UNC

13. Utah

12. Clemson

11. Alabama

No. 10 - UCLA Bruins (8-1)

Sep 3, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) celebrates his touchdown scored against Bowling Green Falcons with offensive lineman Raiqwon O’Neal (71) during the second half at Rose Bowl. Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 988

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 10/NR

Last Week | 11 (⇑)

No. 9 - Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)

Oct 29, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins (4) celebrates with quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) after a touchdown run against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Kyle Field. Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1056

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 7/24

Last Week | 12 (⇑)

No. 8 - LSU Tigers (7-2)

Josh Williams runs the ball and scores as the LSU Tigers take down Alabama 32-31 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1082

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 8/NR

Last Week | 17 (⇑)

No. 7 - USC Trojans (8-1)

Nov 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Michael Jackson III (9) is tackled by California Golden Bears safety Miles Williams (13) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1140

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 6/15

Last Week | 9 (⇑)

No. 6 - Oregon Ducks (8-1)

Nov 5, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Christian Gonzalez (0) celebrates his interception with defensive tackle Keyon Ware-Hudson (95) in the third quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1272

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 6/24

Last Week | 8 (⇑)

No. 5 - Tennessee Volunteers (8-1)

Nov 5, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel leaves the field after the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1284

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 3/NR

Last Week | 3 (⇓)

No. 4 - TCU Horned Frogs (9-0)

TCU’s wide receiver Derius Davis (11) gestures after scoring a touchdown against Texas Tech, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1355

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 4/NR

Last Week | 17 (⇑)

No. 3 - Michigan Wolverines (9-0)

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 29: Quinten Johnson #28 and Joe Taylor #39 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrate a turnover on downs against the Michigan State Spartans during the fourth quarter at Michigan Stadium on October 29, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1447

First Place Votes | 2

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 3/6

Last Week | 4 (⇑)

Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0)

Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) takes a snap from offensive lineman Luke Wypler (53) during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Ohio State won 21-7. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1505

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 2/3

Last Week | 2 (⇔)

Georgia Bulldogs (9-0)

Georgia Bulldogs running back Branson Robinson (22) celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs tight end Cade Brock (44) after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1572

First Place Votes | 61

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 1/3

Last Week | 1 (⇔)

