Ohio State linebacker transferring back to Northwestern

Ohio State linebacker Nigel Glover will be transferring back to Northwestern, just one year after he made the move from the Wildcats to the Buckeyes.

It makes sense. Glover originally picked Northwestern out of high school, then transferred to OSU at the beginning of last season when head coach Pat Fitzgerald was let go. He never really carved out a niche with the Buckeyes last season as a redshirt freshman.

And with plenty of talent back with guys like C.J. Hicks, Cody Simon, Sonny Styles, Gabe Powers, etc., the writing was kind of on the wall for being stuck behind some depth this season. Marry that up with the surprise season Northwestern had under new head coach David Braun, and well — it’s probably the best scenario for Glover.

Welcomed the newest members of our family to campus this morning 🌊 pic.twitter.com/BwfuHsuvmc — Northwestern Football (@NUFBFamily) June 16, 2024

