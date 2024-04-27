Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg joins the Raiders

With the No. 148 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders took Tommy Eichenberg, a linebacker from Ohio State. Eichenberg could not have landed at a better spot due to his aggressive downhill playing style, he is a perfect fit for Las Vegas and its defensive mindset.

Eichenberg is primed to grow into a starting middle linebacker in this Raiders defense and it is honestly a bit shocking an NFL team didn’t take a chance on the dominating Big Ten linebacker earlier.

Eichenberg’s old-school mentality and playing style is fits the culture of the Raiders very well and I am sure all Buckeye fans are excited to see what’s next in his career. The last linebackers from Ohio State to be selected in the NFL draft were Peter Werner and Baron Browning in 2021, so this pick ends a bit of a dry spell, and given how successful those two players have been perhaps its a good sign.

Tommy Eichenberg has been drafted by the Raiders! Always rooting for you, Tommy two thumbs 🫡 pic.twitter.com/HIN1qTNFtN — JR’s Rankings 🌰🅾️⭕️ (@jrs_rankings) April 27, 2024

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire