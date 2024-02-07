Ohio State linebacker target sets commitment date for late March

Ohio State football has been on a recruiting roll over the last two months, and it’ll look to keep that going through March.

One of those targets is Florida 2025 linebacker, Tarvos Alford, as the 6-foot, 2-inch, 210-pound linebacker is set to make his commitment on March 30. The Buckeyes have long had very good success recruiting the state, and had multiple signees in the 2024 cycle, including No. 1 overall prospect wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

The 2025 class has the potential to add more Floridians, as wide receiver Jayvan Boggs is already committed and Alford could join the movement. The linebacker is ranked as the No. 10 player at the position and 70th overall according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Breaking: 2025 4-star LB Tarvos Alford announces Top 6 schools and commitment date. Alford talks why this date is special and more: https://t.co/C880hydFQs pic.twitter.com/5Mj2rsKtAh — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) February 3, 2024

Alford’s list has been trimmed down to six schools that he will choose from. It’ll all come down to Ohio State, Tennessee, Miami, Florida, Florida State or Central Florida. The good news for the Buckeyes is that he has schedule a visit to Columbus the weekend before he is set to commit.

