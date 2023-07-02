Ohio State linebacker target seen wearing Buckeye gloves at a camp

It’s always interesting to read into a prospects glove game, but it’s never bad news to see an Ohio State target wearing Buckeye gear.

That’s exactly the case for California 2024 linebacker, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, who is at the top of the Buckeyes board for uncommitted linebackers. The 6-foot, 3-inch, 230-pound ‘backer is down to the Buckeyes, Notre Dame, and USC.

Viliamu-Asa officially visited each of his three top schools during the spring, and there could be a decision on the horizon. If there was a clue to where he was leaning, the No. 7 ranked linebacker and 103rd overall player according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, might have tipped his hand by wearing Buckeye gloves at the Battle of the Beach camp.

Priority #USC linebacker target Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa rocking the Ohio State gloves at the Battle of Beach. Officially visited the #Buckeyes last weekend. Swapped into them after the break. pic.twitter.com/gk8vjSqV4A — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) July 1, 2023

Again, it’s hard to read much into what a recruit wears on any given day, but it has to be seen as a positive sign that Viliamu-Asa chose Ohio State gloves.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire