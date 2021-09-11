Ohio State linebacker Palaie Gaoteote ruled immediately eligible

Well, that didn’t take long.

Just one day after Ohio State head coach Ryan Day stated that USC transfer linebacker Palaie Gaoteote had been ruled ineligible by the NCAA and his transfer exception denied, we get word and confirmation that Gaoteote has now been ruled immediately eligible.

Of course, this came after OSU clarified that it was still working through matters with the NCAA and after the Columbus Dispatch learned that the petition had not been denied and was still pending a decision from the NCAA.

Now, Gaoteote, who had been paying his own way to Ohio State but practicing with the team while the process played out, can get on the field according to Ohio State and NCAA spokesperson Michelle Brutlag Hosick.

NCAA rules linebacker Palaie Gaoteote eligible to play for Ohio State https://t.co/wHrfF4z36U — Columbus Dispatch (@DispatchAlerts) September 10, 2021

It is unclear where Gaoteote stands on the depth chart and how ready he is for game action. Though he has been practicing with Ohio State through fall camp, there was uncertainty with the linebacker position. Both Teradja Mitchell and Tommy Eichenberg got starts there last week, and we’ll have to see how the news of Gaoteote being eligible impacts the rotation.

Ohio State hosts the Oregon Ducks at Noon on Saturday.

Related