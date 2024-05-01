Ohio State linebacker Nigel Glover enters the transfer portal

It did not take very long for Nigel Glover to enter his name back into the transfer portal after only spending one year on the Ohio State roster. This will be the second time that Glover has entered his name in the portal as he was originally committed to play for the Northwestern Wildcats before their off-season issues arose, which resulted in a few players — including Glover — entering their name in.

This transfer is a bit of a surprise as Glover enrolled later at Ohio State than many of his classmates and even took a redshirt for the Buckeyes last season. This transfer all stings a bit more than most, because Glover is a home state kid from Dayton, Ohio.

The former four-star linebacker didn’t give Ohio State much of a chance, but regardless we wish him good luck at his next stop.

Ohio State linebacker Nigel Glover has entered the transfer portal according to multiple reports. pic.twitter.com/PN8anOZe8K — The Scarlet and Gray Podcast (@TheSG_Podcast) April 30, 2024

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire