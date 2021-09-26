Ohio State linebacker K’Vaughan Pope apparently quits team, angry tweets in middle of game against Akron

Ohio State is currently taking the Akron Zips behind the woodshed in Columbus, Ohio, but in the midst of it, there was a bizarre scene that played out involving Buckeye linebacker K’Vaughan Pope.

Pope was attempting to come onto the field during a play and seemed to be waived off by captain and fellow linebacker Teradja Mitchell. That, apparently, did not sit well with Pope. He immediately became animated on the sidelines, had a heated exchange with a couple of coaches and teammates, then went into the locker room with C.J. Barnett.

There has been no confirmation from Ohio State as the game goes on, but we’re sure it’ll be addressed in the postgame press conference. Pope seemed to address it himself by tweeting out good luck to his teammates after he left the field, and then had some choice words for the program (think of your favorite four-letter word, but misspelled) before deleting it.

I've never seen anything like this. https://t.co/Svuta2FitQ — Austin Ward (@AWardSports) September 26, 2021

Losing another linebacker isn’t ideal at all for the Buckeyes. Earlier this week the program had veteran Dallas Gant enter the transfer portal, and now this. We simply see no way that Pope comes back to the team — if he would even be allowed back by the coaching staff — after such an incident.

We’ll obviously have more about this when we get official word from Ohio State.

Related