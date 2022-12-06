An Ohio State linebacker enters the transfer portal

The transfer portal officially opened today and many huge names across the country have placed their names inside. The Ohio State football team has already had one name enter in defensive back, Jaylen Johnson, and it was just a matter of time before another name entered and this time it was linebacker Teradja Mitchell.

Mitchell is a former four-star recruit from the state of Virginia who never quite lived up to expectations and saw limited action this season. It was a bit shocking that he elected to spend his fifth season in Columbus after losing he lost his starting job at the end of 2021, but Mitchell stuck it out regardless.

Mitchell will be sticking it out with the Buckeyes for the College Football Playoffs, but since he has already seen action in four games this season any additional snaps would ruin his eligibility to receive a sixth season. It will be interesting to follow his journey and whether he elects to go back home or maybe even take a chance in the USFL or XFL.

Forever a Buckeye 🖤 pic.twitter.com/p1mfPBStt3 — Teradja Mitchell (@teeraaw__) December 5, 2022

