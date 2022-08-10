Ohio State linebacker DeaMonte “Chip” Trayanum loses black stripe

Ohio State has been the beneficiary of the transfer portal several times. One more recently came in the form of DeaMonte “Chip” Trayanum who came to the Buckeyes from Arizona State where he spent the last two seasons as a running back for the Sun Devils.

Trayanum is an Ohio native hailing from Akron, where he attended Archbishop Hoban High School. He headed to Tuscon as a four-star prospect. In two years with ASU, Trayanum racked up close to 700 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. However, the lure of coming home was too much as Trayanum entered the transfer portal landing in Columbus with a position change to linebacker.

Linebacker has certainly been a position of need in the past few seasons. If nothing else Trayanum will add depth and athleticism to a defense that is being overhauled by new defensive coordinator, Jim Knowles.

