Ohio State led by Cotie McMahon defeats Caitlin Clark, Iowa at home

In a nationally televised game, the Ohio State women’s basketball team in front of a sellout crowd defeated national player of the year front-runner Caitlin Clark and her Iowa Hawkeyes 100-92 in overtime.

The Buckeyes were lead by Cotie McMahon, who scored a career-high 33 points on 12-of-23 shooting while also grabbing 12 rebounds for a double-double. The star sophomore was dominant as the game ended and in overtime, as she scored 8 of her points in the extra period.

It wasn’t just McMahon doing the work for the Lady Bucks, who saw each one of their starters reach double-figures scoring, with Jacy Sheldon adding 24 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists.

The win a big one for the Buckeyes, as it moved them to the No. 2 spot with Indiana, but behind Iowa for the Big Ten lead. It gives them a signature win as they look to get a high seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Ohio State is now 15-2 on the year, 6-1 in the Big Ten and looking to make some big time noise for the remainder of the season.

