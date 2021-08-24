Ohio State leads all programs with five players on ESPN’s True Freshmen All-American Team

The season is just around the corner of the Ohio State block, but we’re still getting some preseason lists and rankings filter through the news cycle as listicle content. I mean, we’ve done the same ourselves, because — well, the college offseason.

ESPN apparently isn’t done either. It published its Preseason True Freshman All-American Team on Monday and it’s littered with Buckeyes. It makes sense with all the five-star commitments and all, but some OSU freshmen were picked multiple times by the duo of Tom VanHaaren and Tom Luginbill.

In fact, Ohio State leads all schools with a mention of five different players named to the team and we’ve got them for you.

TreVeyon Henderson, Running Back

TreVeyon Henderson works out in spring ball at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Credit: Ohio State Dept. of Athletics

What Tom Luginbill Says

"The Buckeyes have a strong group of running backs, but Henderson is special. The five-star prospect has a rare blend of speed and power. If he can pass protect, look out."

What Tom VanHaaren Says

"Henderson looked like he had been in a college weight program for three years in Ohio State's spring game. With the exit of Trey Sermon, Ohio State needs another back to step up and help Master Teague III. Henderson has every opportunity to put together an impressive season and be a big part of the offense."

J.T. Tuimoloau, Defensive Line

Ohio State defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau loses black stripe Saturday

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman JT Tuimoloau runs with the ball during football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

What Tom VanHaaren Says

"A late addition to Ohio State's 2021 class, Tuimoloau committed in July and is now on campus. He was rated five stars, and in his short time in Columbus, he has turned heads and lived up to that rating. Tuimoloau is a versatile lineman who could play inside or slide over depending on the situation."

Jack Sawyer, Defensive Line

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) rests between reps during football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports network

What Tom Luginbill Says

"Sawyer put on a show in Ohio State's spring game and is poised for significant reps as the season progresses. Despite what looks like a very deep defensive end group, the former No. 1 overall prospect is too talented as a pass-rusher to keep on the bench."

Defensive Back, Denzel Burke

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke (29) defends wide receiver Jayden Ballard (10) on a pass play during football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What Tom VanHaaren Says

"Burke was one of the four ESPN 300 defensive backs in the Buckeyes' 2021 class. He's a 6-foot corner out of Arizona who has impressed the coaching staff in fall camp. There are some experienced players in front of him, but it might be tough to keep him off the field if he keeps progressing."

Jakailin Johnson, Defensive Back

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jakailin Johnson tries to tackle wide receiver Joop Mitchell (83) during football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports network

What Tom Luginbill Says

Johnson, a 6-foot, 170-pound defensive back, was the fourth-ranked corner in his class. In fairness, fellow freshman CB Jordan Hancock deserves to be in this discussion as well. This was a poor secondary a year ago, and projected starters Sevyn Banks and Cameron Brown did not play in the spring

What Tom VanHaaren Says

"The Buckeyes could have a few defensive backs on this list with Johnson, Hancock, Burke and Jantzen Dunn. Any one of them could make this list, as all of the younger players are competing so far at Ohio State."

