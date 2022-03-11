Ohio State leads Penn State at half behind efforts of E.J. Liddell, defense — yes defense

Ohio State has begun its Big Ten Tournament run and it’s off to a pretty good start. The Buckeyes took relative control of the game in the first half against Penn State and headed to the locker room up 33-24.

OSU’s first-team All-Big Ten forward E.J. Liddell has been in the middle of everything as you would expect, leading Ohio State with 12 points on 4-of-9 shooting, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc. He also has three rebounds and a blocked shot. Joey Brunk and Malaki Branham also chipped in six points.

The Buckeyes’ defense has also been much improved from the last few games, holding Penn State to just 31.0% from the floor. The rebounds and turnovers have also more-or-less a wash, so it’s nice to see the defense come to pay.

It’s obviously just the first half and Ohio State will need much of the same effort in the second twenty minutes if it has designs of moving into the quarterfinals on Friday.

