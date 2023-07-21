Ohio State leads the Big Ten in this important statistic

Typically in college football, there is a huge premium regarding returning contributors, and it looks like Ohio State will have an edge over the rest of the Big Ten.

In a graphic shared by the Big Ten’s official Twitter account, the conference highlighted which team has the most returning All-Conference players. The Buckeyes are ahead of the pack with 16, four more than the next team, Michigan.

Looking a bit further into the list, Illinois comes in at fourth and Iowa at fifth. The two teams combined for a 10-8 conference record, each of them going 5-4. By this statistic alone, it wouldn’t surprise me if both of these teams were significantly better in conference than last season.

The Buckeyes are coming into a season where they will have to replace multiple starters at important positions, three of them being first-round selections into the NFL. The returning production will help Ohio State replace the lost talent.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire