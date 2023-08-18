Ohio State in the lead for Buford 5-star DL Eddrick Houston

One of the most-loaded high school football teams in the country is Buford (Ga.). Their roster includes the top overall recruit in the class of 2024—quarterback Dylan Raiola, who’s committed to Georgia—plus several other elite prospects, including five-star defensive lineman Eddrick Houston.

Houston (6-foot-4, 275 pounds) is expected to announce his commitment next week, and according to John Garcia Jr. at Rivals, Ohio State is leading the group of schools that are in the running.

“Houston has been buzzing toward Ohio State since his official visit to Columbus in June, even though he has yet to put out an official group of finalists leading up to his decision. Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and USC are also among those in the running, but they seem to be looking up at Ryan Day’s program at the moment.”

That jives with On3’s prediction model, which currently has the Buckeyes as the heavy favorite at 88.1%. The other supposed contenders for his commitment are Georgia (3.6%), Clemson (2.4%) and Alabama (2.0%).

Houston is ranked as high as No. 3 among defensive linemen in his class and No. 17 overall in the nation, both at Rivals. The other recruiting services all have him a bit lower, but he’s still ranked among the top 10 at his position at all four.

For now, Ohio State is second in the 2024 recruiting rankings behind Georgia, trailing by about 20 points. Landing Houston would go a long way toward shrinking that gap.

