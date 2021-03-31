Ohio State LBs put on an athletic show at the Buckeyes pro day

The Cleveland Browns could still be on the lookout for some help at linebacker. GM Andrew Berry saw some impressive ones firsthand at Ohio State’s pro day on Tuesday.

Berry was among the NFL contingency in Columbus for the Buckeyes workout. While QB Justin Fields stole the show with an amazing display, a pair of Buckeye linebackers also proved they were exceptional athletes to go with their impressive football resumes.

Baron Browning, who could be in play for the Browns first pick at No. 26 overall, proved to be one of the most exceptionally athletic linebackers to ever test at a pro day. Measuring in at over 6-foot-2 and 246 pounds, Browning posted eye-popping speed and agility numbers that prove his on-field exploits were no fluke.

In his media session (via Zoom) after his workout, Browning noted that several teams view him as a potential EDGE and not necessarily an off-ball LB like he played for Ohio State.

Baron Browning is a LB prospect in the 2021 draft class. He scored a 9.98 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 5 out of 2118 LB from 1987 to 2021. Splits projected, times unofficial.https://t.co/9u2aj8ZlSN #RAS pic.twitter.com/teVgAT1x01 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 30, 2021

Pete Werner, generally projected in the third or fourth round, also notched an impressive athletic workout. Werner clocked a speedy 4.58 in the 40-yard dash and then jumped very well with a 38.5-inch vertical, plus an outstanding 3-cone of 6.90 at 238 pounds.

Okay, not every Buckeye LB had a great workout. It was not a good showing for Tuf Borland, who wound up being one of the worst-testing LBs athletically in the last 35 years.

Tuf Boreland is a LB prospect in the 2021 draft class. He scored a 1.32 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1839 out of 2118 LB from 1987 to 2021. Splits projected, times unofficial.https://t.co/on5CotPgd8 #RAS pic.twitter.com/QTzl31GIl0 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 30, 2021

The Browns could certainly tap into the nearby college powerhouse at least once in next month’s draft.