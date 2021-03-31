Ohio State LBs put on an athletic show at the Buckeyes pro day

Jeff Risdon
·2 min read
The Cleveland Browns could still be on the lookout for some help at linebacker. GM Andrew Berry saw some impressive ones firsthand at Ohio State’s pro day on Tuesday.

Berry was among the NFL contingency in Columbus for the Buckeyes workout. While QB Justin Fields stole the show with an amazing display, a pair of Buckeye linebackers also proved they were exceptional athletes to go with their impressive football resumes.

Baron Browning, who could be in play for the Browns first pick at No. 26 overall, proved to be one of the most exceptionally athletic linebackers to ever test at a pro day. Measuring in at over 6-foot-2 and 246 pounds, Browning posted eye-popping speed and agility numbers that prove his on-field exploits were no fluke.

In his media session (via Zoom) after his workout, Browning noted that several teams view him as a potential EDGE and not necessarily an off-ball LB like he played for Ohio State.

Pete Werner, generally projected in the third or fourth round, also notched an impressive athletic workout. Werner clocked a speedy 4.58 in the 40-yard dash and then jumped very well with a 38.5-inch vertical, plus an outstanding 3-cone of 6.90 at 238 pounds.

Okay, not every Buckeye LB had a great workout. It was not a good showing for Tuf Borland, who wound up being one of the worst-testing LBs athletically in the last 35 years.

The Browns could certainly tap into the nearby college powerhouse at least once in next month’s draft.

