Ohio State basketball lands San Diego State transfer Micah Parrish

Ohio State has landed a commitment from San Diego State transfer Micah Parrish.

A 6-6, 195-pound guard, Parrish has averaged 9.3 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 42.8% from the floor and 33.2% from 3-point range during his four seasons of college basketball. A River Rouge, Michigan, native, Parrish played his first two seasons at Oakland University before transferring to San Diego State in 2022.

In 76 games with the Aztecs, Parris averaged 8.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. In 2023-24, he increased his scoring from 7.4 points to 9.3 per game as his 3-point shooting dipped from 35.3% in his first season with the program to a career-low 29.2% as he started 36 of 37 games.

San Diego State reached the national championship game during Parrish's first season with the program and made it to the Sweet 16 last season. He has played against Ohio State once, scoring 15 points and grabbing five rebounds as the Aztecs beat the Buckeyes 88-77 in the first round of the 2022 Maui Invitational.

While at Oakland, Parrish averaged 10.5 points per game and shot 35.2% from 3. In 2020-21, he was named to the Horizon League's all-freshman first team and in 2021-22 he was named to the league's all-defense team.

Parrish is the third player to transfer into Ohio State and play for first-year coach Jake Diebler. Parrish joins South Carolina’s Meechie Johnson Jr. and Kentucky’s Aaron Bradshaw.

Parrish has one year of eligibility remaining. His commitment gives Ohio State 12 scholarship players for next season, leaving one spot still available. The Buckeyes remain in pursuit of a post player, likely a power forward, to fill out the roster as currently constructed.

According to 247Sports.com, Parrish is a three-star transfer prospect and the No. 273 overall transfer in the nation.

