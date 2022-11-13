Ohio State lands in same spot in USA TODAY Coaches Poll despite other changes near the top

Eleven weeks of the college football regular season are now complete and we’re really down to about eight teams or so that have a legitimate shot at making the College Football Playoff.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t other carrots for teams when it comes to being included in the national rankings. In fact, the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll was just released after Week 11 and we have some shuffling near the top, teams that have dropped out, and others that have moved into the poll.

As far as Ohio State goes, it remained at No. 2 behind Georgia and just ahead of Michigan. In fact, the top five teams in the poll — including TCU and Tennessee — all won.

Before we go through the top ten this week in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, here’s a look at the rest of the top 25.

The rest of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 after Week 11

25. NC State

24. Oklahoma State

23. Coastal Carolina

22. Tulane

21. Cincinnati

20. Florida State

19. Notre Dame

18. UCF

17. Kansas State

16. UCLA

15. Washington

14. Ole Miss

13. Oregon

12. Penn State

11. UNC

No. 10 - Utah Utes (8-2)

Nov 12, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) leads the team in singing the Utah Fight Song after a win over the Stanford Cardinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 961

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 8/19

Last Week | 13 (⇑)

No. 9 - Clemson Tigers (9-1)

Sep 10, 2022; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Kobe Pace (7) runs against Furman Paladins safety Jack Rhodes (15) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1059

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 4/12

Last Week | 12 (⇑)

No. 8 - Alabama Crimson Tide (8-2)

Oct 8, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban reacts during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1122

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 1/11

Last Week | 11 (⇑)

No. 7 - LSU Tigers (8-2)

Josh Williams runs the ball and scores as the LSU Tigers take down Alabama 32-31 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1199

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 7/NR

Last Week | 8 (⇑)

No. 6 - USC Trojans (9-1)

Sep 24, 2022; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) runs against Oregon State Beavers defensive back Rejzohn Wright (2) at Reser Stadium. Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1214

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 6/15

Last Week | 7 (⇑)

No. 5 - Tennessee Volunteers

Oct 22, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) is congratulated by offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins (76) and offensive lineman Jerome Carvin (75) after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Martin Skyhawks during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1332

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 3/NR

Last Week | 5 (⇔)

No. 4 - TCU Horned Frogs (10-0)

Nov 5, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs punt returner Derius Davis (11) reacts after scoring a touchdown on 82-yard punt return during the first half of a game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1377

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 4/NR

Last Week | 4 (⇔)

No. 3 - Michigan Wolverines (10-0)

Michigan defenders take the field during Michigan’s 29-7 win over Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Ann Arbor. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1445

First Place Votes | 1

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 3/6

Last Week | 3 (⇔)

No. 2 - Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0)

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (77) lifts tight end Cade Stover (8) after he caught a touchdown pass during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1509

First Place Votes | 1

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 2/3

Last Week | 2 (⇔)

Georgia Bulldogs (10-0)

Sep 24, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) passes the ball against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1572

First Place Votes | 61

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 1/3

Last Week | 1 (⇔)

