Ohio State lands offensive tackle from transfer portal

The Ohio State football team has added another intriguing player from the transfer portal and this time is a stud from the Mountain West Conference in San Diego State, offensive tackle, Josh Simmons.

The former three-star recruit in the class of 2021 was viewed as one of the top recruits in the spring transfer portal window and was even re-graded as a four-star by 247Sports. Simmons chose Ohio State over other powerhouses like Florida and Texas A&M.

Simmons is a redshirt sophomore with three years of eligibility left and is likely going to have undoubtedly compete to start at either left or right tackle in 2023. This is not a situation where Simmons departed San Diego State due to playing time as he started every game at right tackle last season, but after announcing his intentions to transfer in February took his time to find his next landing spot.

First off I would like to thank every school that reached out and gave me an opportunity to play at there respective program, with that being said I will be furthering my Academic and Football career at THE Ohio State University #GoBuckeyes🌰 pic.twitter.com/3XHLZiXUQr — Josh Simmons (@josh5immons) April 30, 2023

It is a bit surprising to see Ohio State so active in the post-spring transfer window with Simmons being the second addition, but hopefully, this is another step to rebuilding a needy unit.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire