Ohio State lands four-star edge rusher from Alabama

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Buckeyes have landed a four-star recruit who had originally committed to Alabama.

Zion Grady, a 6-foot-4-inch, 235-pound edge rusher from Enterprise, AL, confirmed his commitment to Ohio State via social media at 11:16 a.m. Monday morning.

Grady, who will join the 2025 football class, is ranked as the 75th top prospect overall, 10th best edge rusher and sixth best recruit out of Alabama, according to 247Sports.com. He originally committed to Alabama last November, but reversed course after head coach Nick Saban retired.

Other schools that hosted Grady included Miami, Florida State, Auburn and Tennessee before he visited Columbus over the weekend. The Buckeyes now have 10 top 100 prospects. Grady joins other defensive lineman recruits Zahir Mathis and London Merritt, who made their pledge in January and March, respectively.

Last season at Charles Henderson high school, Grady totaled 82 tackles, including 26 for a loss, had 10 sacks, 23 QB hurries and one interception.

The Buckeyes also secured a commitment from Westerville native Jake Cook, an offensive lineman who made his decision Sunday.

