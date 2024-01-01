Ohio State lands first player out of transfer portal

The transfer portal has been open for a little over a month now and while Ohio State has had its fair share of players enter the portal and find new homes, the Buckeyes haven’t been very active in gaining new prospects. That changed today when Ryan Day landed his first player from the portal in tight end Will Kacmarek.

Kacmarek hails from St. Louis, Missouri, and was a two-star recruit as a defensive end. The former Ohio Bobcat entered the portal just two days ago and made his intentions known shortly after. Kacmarek will have two years of eligibility left after redshirting his freshman year in Athens in 2021.

With Cade Stover graduating and Joe Royer entering the transfer portal, there was room to add to the tight end room. However, with his history at defensive end, don’t rule out the possibility of a switch back to the defensive side of the ball.

Kacmerek caught 42 passes for 507 yards and two touchdowns for OU this season.

Former Ohio Tight End Will Kacmarek has committed to Ohio State out of the portal ‼️ pic.twitter.com/js4aQySxKn — Barstool Ohio State (@BarstoolOSU) December 31, 2023

It remains to be seen if other areas of need will be addressed in the transfer portal, specifically on the offensive line and possibly the quarterback position. Rumors are swirling, but nothing official yet. Until then, we keep our eyes and ears peeled and let you know as moves are made.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire