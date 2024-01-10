Ohio State lands 4-star edge Zahir Mathis

Zahir Mathis committed to Ohio State on Wednesday, giving the Buckeyes another big-time presence off the edge.

Mathis, from Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia), is a consensus four-star recruit and another massive pick-up for Ohio State. He is 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds. He is the No. 41 player in the nation according to Rivals, where is also the second-best edge in the class.

Rivals ranks Mathis as Pennsylvania’s top recruit in the 2025 class. ESPN has him No. 48 nationally.

He had offers from Penn State, Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Rutgers among others

The class of 2025 recruit had 52 total tackles and five tackles for a loss. He had three sacks during the season as Imhotep went 15-0.

He confirmed his commitment via X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter):

Mathis joins a strong Ohio State class that is now fourth in the nation with six players having given a verbal. The Buckeyes got a major boost last week when David Sanchez, a five-star defensive back, committed to the program during the All-American Bowl.

