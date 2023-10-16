Ohio State kickoff time and broadcast network announced

Ohio State's game at Wisconsin on Oct. 28 will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and be televised by NBC, OSU announced Monday morning.

It will be the No. 3 Buckeyes' second game broadcast this season on NBC. Ohio State's game against Notre Dame was also shown on NBC, which is one of the new broadcast partners in the Big Ten's media rights deal.

Ohio State will be facing former Buckeye player and coach Luke Fickell for the first time as a conference opponent. Fickell is in his first year as Wisconsin's coach. Ohio State played Fickell's Cincinnati Bearcats in 2019, a 42-0 Buckeye victory.

Wisconsin is 4-2 and 2-1 in the Big Ten West after a 15-6 loss to Iowa on Saturday. Badgers quarterback Tanner Mordecai broke his hand in that game and had surgery, according to ESPN.

