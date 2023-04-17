Ohio State kicker Jake Seibert enters transfer portal

Ohio State kicker Jake Seibert entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday, the first Buckeye to do so since the end of spring practice.

Seibert, a senior from Cincinnati La Salle High School, announced his decision on Twitter.

“I want to express my gratitude to Coach Day and the coaching staff for believing in me and helping me grow both on and off the field,” Seibert wrote. “Ohio State has provided me with an incredible education and countless opportunities for personal and athletic development, and I will always be thankful.”

Seibert was ranked the No. 2 kicker in the 247Sports.com composite rankings for the 2020 recruiting class, but he was unable to secure the starting job at OSU. He saw action in three games as a freshman, including the College Football Playoff championship game against Alabama when Blake Haubeil was out because of COVID-19.

Seibert made a 23-yard field goal and was successful on all three extra-point kicks in that game.

North Carolina transfer Noah Ruggles won the kicking job in 2021. Seibert did not kick in any games the last two years. He saw some practice time at cornerback.

In Saturday’s spring game, Jayden Fielding and Parker Lewis each attempted one field goal. Fielding missed a 40-yarder. Lewis, a transfer from the University of Southern California, made a 38-yarder. Seibert did kick one extra point in the spring game.

