Ohio State to kick-off CBS’ Big Ten coverage this season

The Ohio State Buckeyes will be the first game for CBS Sports coverage of the “Big Ten on CBS” this season.

>>RELATED: Ohio State’s Big Ten opponents for 2024, 2025 announced; Conference divisions to be eliminated

The Buckeyes announced the game times Thursday for the season’s first two games.

OSU will open the 2024 season hosting Akron at 3:30 p.m. The game will be televised nationally on CBS and locally on Channel 7.

Ohio State’s second game will be on Sept. 7 when they host Western Michigan at 7:30 p.m.

Both those games will be at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

The other game time announced was the Ohio State-Michigan game. That will be on Nov. 30 at noon.

CBS Sports will also air the Big Ten Championship game on Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. between the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the conference standings in Indianapolis.

Other matchups will be announced on a 12- or 6-day basis.

CBS Sports Digital will also provide additional college football coverage throughout the season on a variety of platforms, including CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app, and CBS Sports HQ, the 24/7 streaming sports news service.

College Football Today serves as the Network’s pre-game, halftime, and post-game studio show.