Advertisement

Ohio State to kick-off CBS’ Big Ten coverage this season

whio staff
·1 min read

The Ohio State Buckeyes will be the first game for CBS Sports coverage of the “Big Ten on CBS” this season.

>>RELATED: Ohio State’s Big Ten opponents for 2024, 2025 announced; Conference divisions to be eliminated

The Buckeyes announced the game times Thursday for the season’s first two games.

OSU will open the 2024 season hosting Akron at 3:30 p.m. The game will be televised nationally on CBS and locally on Channel 7.

Ohio State’s second game will be on Sept. 7 when they host Western Michigan at 7:30 p.m.

Both those games will be at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

The other game time announced was the Ohio State-Michigan game. That will be on Nov. 30 at noon.

CBS Sports will also air the Big Ten Championship game on Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. between the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the conference standings in Indianapolis.

Other matchups will be announced on a 12- or 6-day basis.

CBS Sports Digital will also provide additional college football coverage throughout the season on a variety of platforms, including CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app, and CBS Sports HQ, the 24/7 streaming sports news service.

College Football Today serves as the Network’s pre-game, halftime, and post-game studio show.