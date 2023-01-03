Ohio State K Noah Ruggles 'takes full responsibility' for field goal miss vs. Georgia, per mother

Jackie Ruggles spoke out on behalf of her son Noah Tuesday morning.

Noah Ruggles, Ohio State's kicker, missed a 50-yard field goal attempt wide left to secure Georgia's spot in the national championship against TCU with a 42-41 win against the Buckeyes.

The field goal miss was a moment, Jackie Ruggles said, her son took "full responsibility" for.

"Thank you Buckeye Nation for the overwhelming support," she wrote on Twitter Tuesday morning. "I know the loss breaks every Buckeye heart, and I appreciate the grace many of you have shown. Noah takes full responsibility for the miss. He will be forever grateful to his coaches and teammates who, week after week, put him in a position to be successful. For every person who works so hard for this team, in whatever role you play, thank you! Noah will speak to how Ryan Day and Parker Fleming changed his life. I am so thankful he was led by great coaches who are also great men.

"When my dad was at UPMC in Pittsburgh which was the last week of his life here, he watched film of Noah making (a) 50+ kick in his (junior) year of high school. He said it would be his dream to see him kick at Ohio State. I thank God my dad's dream came true. It was been an amazing two years. Buckeye Forever."

Transferring to Ohio State after three seasons at North Carolina, Noah Ruggles made 37 of his 41 field goal attempts in two seasons with the Buckeyes, including 17 of his 20 attempts in 2022.

In 2021, Ruggles was No. 1 in the country among kickers averaging 10.3 points per game and was fourth among all players in scoring average. He set an Ohio State record with 134 points scored.

Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes place kicker Noah Ruggles (95) misses a 50 yard field goal in the final seconds of the second half of the Peach Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Ruggles also missed only one of his 149 extra-point attempts in two seasons with Ohio State.

Before his time at Ohio State, Ruggles connected on 19 of 27 field-goal tries in three seasons with the Tar Heels from 2018-20, along with all 49 of his extra-point attempts.

Ruggles was a finalist for the Lou Groza Award in 2021, earning first-team All-American honors by ESPN and second-team All-Big Ten honors.

