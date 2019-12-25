Ohio State QB Justin Fields admits his knee is only '80-85 percent' before College Football Playoff

Taking down Clemson in the College Football Playoff is a hard enough task. It’s beginning to look like Ohio State will have to do it with a quarterback that is less than 100 percent.

Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields told reporters Tuesday that he estimates his left knee is only 80 to 85 percent heading into the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday. He will reportedly wear a small knee brace during the game with a larger one ready if needed.

Justin Fields says his knee isn’t exactly as healthy as he wanted it to be at this point and he’ll wear a small brace on it. pic.twitter.com/OiycoVOAxd — Colin Hass-Hill (@chasshill) December 24, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“My knee's probably not where I want it to be right now,” Fields said. “But I think with treatment every day and just resting it every day, hopefully, it will be better by the game ... I’m just going to hope and pray that I feel better by gameday.”

Fields added that he hasn’t missed any reps in practice, but thinks his movement has been limited.

Fields aggravated a previous injury against Penn State on Nov. 23 and did it again a week later against Michigan on Nov. 30, per the Associated Press. That seemed to limit him early against Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship game, but he was able to rally in the second half to put the Buckeyes in the Playoff.

The health of the Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Year will obviously be a massive factor in Saturday’s game, as Ohio State will be facing a Clemson team that hasn’t lost since New Year’s Day of 2018 and features the top-ranked scoring defense in the country.

Justin Fields has been dealing with a knee injury for more than a month. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

More from Yahoo Sports: