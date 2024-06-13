Ohio State just misses top spot in CBS receiver rankings

The good people over at CBS Sports are releasing their college football positional rankings and Will Backus has provided us his list of the best receiver rooms in college football. We have reached that time of the off-season where spring practices are over and the only things we have are recruiting tidbits and anticipation.

As we eagerly wait for the kickoff of the 2024 college football season, everyone is releasing their lists. On this one, CBS has the Ohio State receiving room ranked second in the country. The highest ranked receiver room on this list is Big Ten newbie, Oregon.

Honestly, this makes sense. The Ducks have an exciting group of receivers with Tez Johnson returning along with Traeshon Holden and Gary Bryant Jr. Mix that returning quality with incoming superstar transfer, Evan Stewart, and Big Ten defensive backs will have some problems.

The Buckeyes come in second on this list and given the fact that this unit loses one of the most elite college receivers in recent memory in Marvin Harrison Jr. — it makes sense. We know Emeka Egbuka has All-American potential, but injuries have slowed him down. A lot is riding on young studs, Carnell Tate and Jeremiah Smith, but we haven’t seen anything on gameday yet.

