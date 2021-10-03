Ohio State jumps in AP Top 25 College Football Poll after win over Rutgers

The Ohio State football team finally looks like the one fans thought they would see this season. A dominating performance against Rutgers along with some top 10 upsets, has vaulted the Buckeyes up the rankings to No. 7 in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll.

Before anyone gets too excited, the win was over one of the perennial cellar dwellers of the Big Ten. However, Rutgers does seem to be a much-improved team from the one fans have grown accustomed to over the years.

Ohio State jumped past Oregon, which is an interesting move considering the Ducks dispatched OSU just a few weeks ago. But alas, we live in a “what have you done for me lately” kind of world.

Michigan has also jumped into the top 10, all the way up to No. 9 after a dominating performance at Wisconsin.

POLL ALERT: Iowa up to No. 3, Cincinnati to No. 5, BYU to No. 10 in AP Top 25; Kentucky, Texas, SMU, SDSU in; Clemson out. Full poll presented by @askRegions >> https://t.co/Dr5y8rQDWT pic.twitter.com/gdxQuxKRy9 — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) October 3, 2021

Ohio State welcomes Maryland to the Horseshoe this Saturday as the Terrapins look to bounce back after a beatdown at the hands of Iowa last week.

Complete AP Top 25 College Football Poll

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Iowa

4. Penn State

5. Cincinnati

6. Oklahoma

7. Ohio State

8. Oregon

9. Michigan

10. BYU

11. Michigan State

12. Oklahoma State

13. Arkansas

14. Notre Dame

15. Coastal Carolina

16. Kentucky

17. Ole Miss

18. Auburn

19. Wake Forest

20. Florida

21. Texas

22. Arizona State

23. North Carolina State

24. SMU

25. San Diego State

