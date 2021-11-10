Ohio State joins Georgia, Alabama and Oregon in top four of College Football Playoff rankings

One week into the College Football Playoff committee rankings, there's already one change near the top of the order.

Michigan State, which was No. 3 last week, no longer holds a place in the valued real estate of the first four after its loss to Purdue.

The first two places remain unchanged with Georgia and Alabama leading the list of 25 teams revealed Tuesday. Oregon slides up one spot to third and moving into the top four as the replacement for the Spartans is Big Ten rival Ohio State.

Ohio State safety Ronnie Hickman (14) is congratulated by teammates Zach Harrison (9) and Cameron Martinez (10) after sacking Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez during their game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.

Cincinnati, hoping to be the first Group of Five team make the field, moves up to No. 5 after last week's narrow defeat of Tulsa. That's a good sign for the Bearcats with either Georgia or Alabama unable to avoid a loss.

No. 6 Michigan jumps past No. 7 Michigan State, even with the Spartans winning the head-to-head matchup two weeks ago.

The drop doesn't change the situation much for Michigan State, however. With games ahead against Ohio State and Penn State, there's an opportunity to win the Big Ten East and play for the conference title that would likely send them to the playoff.

Big 12 leader Oklahoma, which was off last week, stayed at No. 8 despite being unbeaten. Notre Dame and Oklahoma State complete the top 10.

Hoping to finish in position for a New Year's Six bowl, independent Brigham Young rose to No. 14, putting the Cougars just outside of the top 12.

The Big Ten and SEC each had six teams in the rankings, tying for the most of any conference. The Big 12 and ACC were next with three. No. 22 San Diego State and No. 23 Texas-San Antonio were the other two Group of Five representatives after Cincinnati.

No. 19 Purdue is the highest-ranked team moving into the rankings. The Boilermakers are joined by UTSA, Utah and Arkansas. Dropping out are Mississippi State, Kentucky, Minnesota and Fresno State.

The final rankings of the season will be released Dec. 5. The semifinals will take place at the Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl on Dec. 31.

The championship game will be played on Jan. 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

College Football Playoff committee Top 25

1. Georgia (9-0)

2. Alabama (8-1)

3. Oregon (8-1)

4. Ohio State (8-1)

5. Cincinnati (9-0)

6. Michigan (8-1)

7. Michigan State (8-1)

8. Oklahoma (9-0)

9. Notre Dame (8-1)

10. Oklahoma State (8-1)

11. Texas A&M (7-2)

12. Wake Forest (8-1)

13. Baylor (7-2)

14. Brigham Young (8-2)

15. Mississippi (7-2)

16. North Carolina State (7-2)

17. Auburn (6-3)

18. Wisconsin (6-3)

19. Purdue (6-3)

20. Iowa (7-2)

21. Pittsburgh (7-2)

22. San Diego State (8-1)

23. Texas-San Antonio (9-0)

24. Utah (6-3)

25. Arkansas (6-3)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College Football Playoff rankings: Ohio State joins top four