Ohio State’s Jake Diebler hires coach who just helped former team make Final Four

Now that the college basketball season has completed, you can expect many more coaching changes, and Ohio State is in on the action.

Before Monday night’s NCAA Championship game, the Buckeyes announced the hiring of Joel Justus as the associate head coach. He had just helped NC State make a run to the Final Four, which proceeded stops at Arizona State, Kentucky, and Elon.

Justus was instrumental in the Wildcats impressive recruiting classes in 2017 and 2020, and also got tutelage from Bobby Hurley at ASU and coached former Buckeyes Alonzo Gaffney and Luther Muhammad.

Head coach Jake Diebler has known Justus for some time and “his vision for building a program and developing a winning culture is something I (Diebler) was lookin for,” as he said in the press release.

Welcome to Buckeye Nation coach Joel Justus‼️ Ohio State men’s basketball head coach Jake Diebler has announced the hiring of @CoachJustusNCSU as associate head coach. Justus joins the program after a Final Four run on staff at NC State. Read More: https://t.co/HNkTRgEnu4 pic.twitter.com/JQdSvRXYjt — Ohio State Hoops 🌰 (@OhioStateHoops) April 8, 2024

It will be interesting how Justus will recruit for the Buckeyes, as the program has done well in this department, but could make a leap unto the upper-echelon under his guidance.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire