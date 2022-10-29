Ohio State DE J.T. Tuimoloau tormenting Sean Clifford, Penn State

Barry Werner
Ohio State defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau is having a scary game for the Buckeyes against Penn State two days before Halloween.

Tuimoloau has deflected a pass, intercepted a pass, sacked Sean Clifford, and recovered a fumble by the Penn State quarterback.

Would that be a football grand slam for a defensive player?

The turnover led to a touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud to Cade Stover, which covered 24 yards.

That made it a pair of touchdowns in 34 seconds for the Buckeyes in the Big Ten clash.

Ohio State led 30-21 after the PAT.

