Ohio State DE J.T. Tuimoloau tormenting Sean Clifford, Penn State
Ohio State defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau is having a scary game for the Buckeyes against Penn State two days before Halloween.
Tuimoloau has deflected a pass, intercepted a pass, sacked Sean Clifford, and recovered a fumble by the Penn State quarterback.
Would that be a football grand slam for a defensive player?
J.T. Tuimoloau DOES IT AGAIN
The turnover led to a touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud to Cade Stover, which covered 24 yards.
That made it a pair of touchdowns in 34 seconds for the Buckeyes in the Big Ten clash.
Ohio State led 30-21 after the PAT.