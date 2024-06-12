Ohio State’s J.T. Tuimoloau is a certified hooper

It’s the dog days of summer and the Ohio State coaching staff knows it needs to keep things light and fun. While recruits are making visits and players are working out, the coaches came up with the “June Olympics”… a competition between players and staff.

One of the events was a three-point shootout. The coaches sent out assistant quarterback coach Riley Larkin, a smooth-shooting lefty. And for the players, senior defensive end, J.T Tuimoloau. You may recall that Tuimoloau had aspirations of playing for the men’s basketball team and had several D1 offers to play college hoops. Looking at his body type, it may seem that Tuimoloau would be a banger inside, but the big man has a smooth stroke from beyond the arc as well.

Apparently, it was a close competition, but it was Tuimoloau that came out on top of the competition giving the players a 5-1 lead in the June Olympics.

3 point contest champ goes to @JT_Tuimoloau giving the players a 5-1 lead in June Olympics 🏀‼️

Football can be a grind this time of year. What a great idea by the team and coaches to add some friendly competition while keeping it fun and light at the same time.

