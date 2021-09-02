Ohio State issues availability report for Minnesota game

The fine folks with the Ohio State football team have issued the availability report for the game against Minnesota, and there are a few notable names that will not be taking part in game No. 1.

Offensive lineman Harry Miller and cornerback Cameron Brown are the most significant names listed as unavailable. Here is the complete update from the Ohio State Athletic Department.

Game-Time Decision

N/A

Unavailable

WR Kamryn Babb

CB Cameron Brown

DT Jerron Cage

SAF Jantzen Dunn

DE Tyler Friday

OL Jakob James

BUL Jaylen Johnson

LB Mitchell Melton

OL Harry Miller

TE Joe Royer

OL Toby Wilson

The unavailability of Miller means the offensive line we saw practicing for a lot of fall camp will need to be reshuffled. There will either be movement up and down the line, or presumed backup Luke Wypler could step in and take his place.

Ohio State and Minnesota will face off at 8 p.m EDT in a nationally televised broadcast on FOX.

