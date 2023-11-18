Ohio State issues availability report with key members out vs. Minnesota

Here we go with another game week for the Ohio State football team. The Buckeyes will put their unblemished record on the line in hopes of moving to 11-0 enroute to a massive clash with what should be their unbeaten rivals, Michigan next weekend. There will be plenty to say about that one after Saturday, but first things first, OSU must take care of Minnesota first.

Every game day, the Ohio State football program shares the availability and injury report just a few hors before the game, and we have what was announced for the game against the Gophers.

Of note, the Buckeyes will be without nose tackle Mike Hall Jr. again as well as safety Lathan Ransom, while quarterback Devin Brown and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg might be available and able to get on the field

Here’s how everything looks just prior to the game.

Ohio State availability report vs. Minnesota

Questionable

QB Devin Brown

LB Tommy Eichenberg

Out



Day after thoughts following Ohio State football’s win over Wisconsin

WR Kyion Grayes

DT Mike Hall Jr

SAF Cam Martinez

DT Jason Moore

SAF Lathan Ransom

DT Will Smith Jr.

Now the order of the day is to win and remain as healthy as possible heading into one of the biggest games we’ve seen in a long time next week up in Ann Arbor.

