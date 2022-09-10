Ohio State football issues availability report for Arkansas State game

The fine folks with the Ohio State football team have issued the availability report for the game against Arkansas State, and there are a few notable names that will not be taking part in game No. 2.

With the game under Notre Dame under its belt, Ohio State has a few guys that were bumped and bruised against the Fighting Irish. The most notable name on this list is star wide receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who is listed as a game-time decision.

Despite the offense sputtering without the superstar receiver last week, I think the Buckeyes can take care of the Red Wolves without him and I hope he sits and uses this week to get 100%. Another receiver on the game-time list that shouldn’t come as a surprise is Julian Fleming as he is a regular on this report.

Game-Time Decision

Julian Fleming, WR

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR

Unavailable

Kam Babb, WR

Jordan Hancock, CB

Lloyd McFarquhar, CB

Mitchell Melton, LB

Evan Pryor, RB

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire