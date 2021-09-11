Ohio State issues availability report for matchup with Oregon

As they do every week just prior to game time, the fine folks with the Ohio State football team have issued the availability report for the game against Oregon. It’s not a bad list for a game one week after the season, but there are some notable names that are either game-time decisions or unavailable for Saturday’s top fifteen matchup.

Center Harry Miller is still out, and it looks as though defensive lineman Jerron Cage and safety Josh Proctor are game-time decisions. However, corners Cameron Brown and Sevyn Banks are good to go for the contest based on the report. Here is the complete update from the Ohio State Athletic Department.

Game-Time Decision

DT Jerron Cage

DB Jantzen Dunn

SAF Josh Proctor

Unavailable

WR Kamryn Babb

DE Tyler Friday

OL Jakob James

BUL Jaylen Johnson

OL Trey Leroux

LB Mitchell Melton

OL Harry Miller

DL Noah Potter

OL Ryan Smith

OL Toby Wilson

The unavailability of Miller means Luke Wypler will likely get the start again at center after performing well in Minneapolis. If Sevyn Banks can’t go, expect Denzel Burke to be a big part of the game again. He’ll likely still be a part of the rotation.

Ohio State and Oregon will do battle at noon EDT in a nationally televised broadcast on FOX.

