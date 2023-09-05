Ohio State, Iowa drop in new AP Top-25 rankings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

While they both won games over the weekend, Ohio State and Iowa both fell in the Associated Press’ Top-25 rankings on Tuesday, with the Hawkeyes dropping out entirely.

Iowa had come into the season ranked No. 25 in the country according to the AP, but after a less-than-convincing 24-14 win over Utah State, the Hawkeyes are now out of the ranking entirely.

As for the Buckeyes, they did take care of business in a 23-3 win over Indiana in Bloomington, but after a stagnant first half on the offensive side of the ball, and quiet performances from Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State dropped to No. 5 in the rankings, down two spots from a week ago.

Michigan, who beat East Carolina in their opener, stayed at No. 2. Penn State also remained in the No. 7 spot after their win over West Virginia, and Wisconsin stayed at No. 19 after taking care of Buffalo at Camp Randall.

Both Minnesota, who beat Nebraska, and Illinois, who bested Toledo, received votes for the Top-25, but didn’t crack the rankings this week.

Georgia received 58 of the 60 first-place votes in this week’s ranking to remain in the top spot. They were followed by Michigan, Alabama, Florida State and Ohio State.

Washington, Tennessee and Notre Dame all jumped into the top-10 on the strength of blowout victories this weekend.