Ohio State at Indiana game time announced. You’re going to love it.

The Ohio State football team is enjoying the fruits of its labor this week, taking a week off due to a scheduled bye on the schedule. In some regards, there’s probably a desire to play again and continue the momentum, but it’s also good to get some rest and heal up a bit for the back half of the season.

When the Buckeyes get back at it in two weeks, they will be traveling to Bloomington, Indiana to take on a Hoosier squad that has not lived up to expectations so far. Despite having some very good returning talent at key positions, Indiana has not been able to enact some of the same magic it bottled up last season under head coach Tom Allen.

Still, Indiana gave Ohio State fits last year and the scheme and personnel remain very similar. It is sure to be a game to watch and now we know the time and place that you can set your DVR to.

According to an Ohio State spokesman, the game against Indiana on Saturday, October 23, will be a night contest at 7:30 p.m. EDT, with ABC broadcasting the game.

We’ve seen a run of Noon games here for a while with Fox taking the lead with its Big Noon Kickoff games of the week, but it’s nice to still get a nighttime atmosphere in the venerable Horseshoe.

This is one of them.

