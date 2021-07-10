Ohio State included in 4-star 2022 defensive tackle’s trimmed list

Ohio State is now up to 17 players verbally committed to the class of 2022, but there’s still room for a few more. To that end, OSU is still hitting the recruiting trail hard to hit on its priority targets.

One of those appears to be 4-star 2022 defensive tackle, and top 100 prospect Hero Kanu out of Rancho Santa Margarita, California. He has offers from a slew of the big boys and just paired his list down to a personal top ten and has Ohio State as one of them.

According to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, Kanu is ranked as the No. 13 defensive linemen and 82nd overall prospect in the 2022 recruiting cycle. His other finalists are Alabama, Clemson, Washington, Georgia, Oklahoma, LSU, Texas, and USC.

There does not appear to be a clear leader at this point, and nobody has gone out on a limb to move a Crystal Ball in a team’s favor, so we’ll just have to keep an eye on how things progress.

For now, file this in the piqued interest category.