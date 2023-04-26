Ohio State hosting offensive tackle from transfer portal

Apparently, Ryan Day isn’t satisfied with the current situation on the Ohio State offensive line. With both previous starting tackles about to start their NFL careers, the Buckeye have little to no experience at the position.

It was reported that San Diego State transfer tackle, Josh Simmons, will be taking a visit to OSU on Friday. Simmons was a four-star prospect in the 2021 class starting 13 games at right tackle for the Aztecs this past season. The red-shirt freshman is listed at 6-foot-6 and 305 pounds.

Coming out of high school Simmons held offers from all the big boys including Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, and USC.

He announced his intent to transfer in February but officially entered the portal on April 15. While Ohio State is getting the first crack at persuading the young man to come to Columbus, his commitment is far from a slam dunk. Simmons will also visit Florida and Colorado in May.

Simmons may not have been playing top-notch competition in the Mountain West, but if he did choose to come to Ohio State, he would automatically become the most experienced player at the tackle position. Something the Buckeye offensive line could sorely use.

We’ll keep you in the loop as we find out more in the near future.

