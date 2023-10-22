Ohio State hosted more than 60 recruits this weekend for Penn State game

Ohio State took down Penn State 20-12 on Saturday, but that wasn’t the only key to the weekend for the Buckeyes. They’re hoping this performance and atmosphere will help them get some more wins against the Big Ten competition with its heavy horde of recruits on the sideline.

According to Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day, at least 60 Ohio State recruits — and maybe as many as 80 — packed into Ohio Stadium on Saturday, an array of the top talent from around the country seeking a show. Ohio State sports blog Eleven Warriors posted a list of 62 names who would be in attendance, 22 of which have already committed to the program. Eleven Warriors indicated that it’s possible the list is not entirely comprehensive.

Given what Day had said during The Ryan Day Radio Show on 97.1 FM this week, it’s entirely possible there were more. He told the outlet there will be “close to 80 recruits” plus family members, bringing the total “close to 250 people.”

Find the full list on the Eleven Warriors webpage, but some notable names of players who have yet to commit include:

The official visit of four-star defensive end Amaris Williams

Five-star wide receiver Jaime Ffrench

Five-star cornerback Devin Sanchez

Five-star safety Jonah Williams

Five-star defensive back Dorian Brew

Five-star wide receiver Jabari Brady

Five-star wide receiver Aaron Gregory

All star ratings above are based on the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Ohio State did its work during the game against Penn State, with Marvin Harrison Jr. icing the game with a touchdown followed by the celebration of former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley.

The Buckeyes are hoping it was enough to get some more top-tier high school football talent on board.

