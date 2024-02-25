Ohio State will host one of the nations elite wide receivers this spring

Ohio State football does not have a lack of talent at the wide receiver position, and that likely won’t change in the immediate future.

Already in the 2025 class the Buckeyes have a commitment from Jayvan Boggs, and more elite prospects will join him. One of those potential players is Florida’s Jaime Ffrench, a 6-foot, 1-inch, 185-pound star.

Ffrench has set up a few spring visits, with Columbus being one of them. He will head up North at the end of March, his only visit above the Mason-Dixon Line. The receiver is one of the best players in the country, ranking as the No. 3 player at his position and 12th overall according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

5-star WR Jaime Ffrench has scheduled spring visits to LSU, Ohio State, Texas and Tennessee, he tells @ChadSimmons_‼️ Read: https://t.co/TYAq2LDSzo pic.twitter.com/HpRuaARUzf — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) February 24, 2024

Previously an Alabama commit, Ffrench reopened the process when Nick Saban announced his retirement. It would be hard to rule out Ohio State, especially considering how well it has recruited his position over the last few years.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire