Ohio State will host ESPN College GameDay for the 20th time Saturday. How many times has OSU won?

Ohio State football will do something familiar on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.

That's when ESPN's flagship college football show, "College GameDay" will make its 20th appearance in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State hasn't hosted the show since 2019 when the Buckeyes beat Penn State 28-17 on Nov. 23. Nearly two years later, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Lee Corso and the rest of the pregame show crew are back.

The last time the show was in Columbus, Eddie George was the guest picker, and he went 9-3 in his picks, including correctly taking the Buckeyes (like he was going pick against OSU) to beat Penn State.

Football fans hold up signs as ESPN College GameDay broadcasted from the Ohio State campus before Saturday's NCAA football game against Penn State at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on November 23, 2019. [Barbara J. Perenic/Dispatch]

GameDay and Ohio State have a history. The first time Ohio State hosted the show was in 1996. OSU beat Penn State in that g, 38-7.

That broadcast was important because GameDay has become known for a tradition that started that day. Corso, the former Indiana head coach, dawned the Brutus the Buckeye head gear as he picked Ohio State to win.

Corso remembered the moment before Ohio State played Alabama in the national title game in January.

It's Corso's final pick of the season ‼️



His first-ever headgear pick was Ohio State, and he's taking the Buckeyes again tonight! #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/0uznds5baM — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) January 12, 2021

Here is some more Ohio State, 'College GameDay' history.

How many times has Ohio State won after hosting GameDay?

Ohio State is 14-5 in games that followed the on-campus show.

The last loss came in 2017 when Baker Mayfield threw for 386 yards against Ohio State and won 31-16.

Story continues

That's the same game Mayfield tried to plant the Oklahoma flag at midfield. Note: The Buckeyes play on a field turf, so it didn't really work.

Ohio State won its first seven games when hosting "GameDay".

ESPN analysts Kirk Herbstreit, right, and Lee Corso broadcast from the set of ESPN's College Gameday before a NCAA Division I college football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. [Joshua A. Bickel/Dispatch]

Ohio State's record when hosting 'GameDay' in Columbus

Here are the result for every game that followed Ohio State hosting ESPN College "GameDay":

Oct. 5, 1996: No. 3 Ohio State 38, No, 4 Penn State 7

Oct. 4, 1997: No. 7 Ohio State 23, No, 8 Iowa 7

Oct.3, 1998: No. 1 Ohio State 28, No, 7 Penn State 9

Sept. 12, 2002: No. 6 Ohio State 25, No. 10 Washington State 7

Nov. 23, 2002: No. 2 Ohio State 14, No. 12 Michigan 9

Aug. 30, 2003: No. 2 Ohio State 28, No. 17 Washington 9

Nov. 15, 2003: No. 4 Ohio State 16, No. 11 Purdue 13 (OT)

Sept. 10, 2005: No. 2 Texas 25, No. 4 Ohio State 22

Sept. 23, 2006: No. 1 Ohio State 28, No. 24 Penn State 6

Nov. 18, 2006: No. 1 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Michigan 39

Oct. 25, 2008: No. 3 Penn State 13, No. 10 Ohio State 6

Sept. 12, 2009: No. 3 USC 18, No. 8 Ohio State 15

Nov. 13, 2010: No. 7 Ohio State 38, Penn State 24

Nov. 21, 2015: No. 9 Michigan State 17, No. 2 Ohio State 14

Nov. 26, 2016: No. 2 Ohio State 30, No. 3 Michigan 27 (2 OT)

Sept. 9, 2017: No. 5 Oklahoma 21, No. 2 Ohio State 16

Oct. 28, 2017: No.6 Ohio State 39, No. 2 Penn State 38

Nov. 24, 2018: No. 10 Ohio State 62, No. 4 Michigan 39

Nov. 23, 2019: No. 2 Ohio State 28, No. 9 Penn State 17

The Penn State-Ohio State game has been an "ESPN College GameDay" matchup 11 times, tied for the most in the show's history.

Ohio State-Michigan has been the game six times and Ohio State-Michigan State will make its fifth appearance this weekend.

What's Ohio State's record when a part of ESPN 'College GameDay'?

This is the 51st time Ohio State has been part of the College GameDay Show, either has host or the opponent of the host. Ohio State is 35-15 all-time in those games.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts



This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: How many times has Ohio State hosted GameDay? Some OSU facts