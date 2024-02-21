Ohio State to host 2025 Maryland defensive end in March

The spring recruiting visit list for Ohio State football continues to get larger at we get closer the weather turning.

You can now add Maryland defensive end Trent Wilson to the growing count of high school stars going to visit Columbus. According to a report by On3, the 6-foot, 3-inch and 270-pound pass rusher will visit Ohio State at the end of March.

It will mark over a year since the Buckeyes have offered Wilson a scholarship when the visit will happen, so the relationship has been building for the No. 10 defensive lineman and 109th overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Wilson has narrowed down his list to eight schools, clearly the Buckeyes made his list. At the current moment in the 2025 cycle, Ohio State had 8 total commits, and just one, Zahir Mathis, as a defensive end.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire