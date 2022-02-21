Ohio State hoops slides back in latest AP college basketball poll

The Ohio State basketball team is licking its wounds after getting outplayed by an Iowa Hawkeye team that seemed to be more interested and engaged in winning a Big Ten basketball game on Saturday. It was the lasting memory of a week that also had a win against Minnesota at home, and the voters in the AP Poll responded.

In fact, in the latest AP college basketball poll, the Buckeyes slid down a few spots to No. 22, dangerously close to dropping out of the rankings altogether. More than that, the loss dealt a major blow to OSU’s chances of winning the Big Ten regular-season and entering the Big Ten tournament as one of the top four seeds.

But back to the AP Poll. We also saw the Buckeyes drop a little in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, and we see some of the same teams up in the top ten as well. Gonzaga leads the way, followed by Arizona, Auburn, Purdue, Kansas, Kentucky, Duke, Villanova, Texas Tech, and Baylor rounding out the top ten.

Ohio State is next in action Monday night when it hosts the Indiana Hoosiers. Every game is important from here on out.

