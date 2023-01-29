Ohio State hoops continues slide, loses at Indiana

It was always going to be tough to win on the road against an improving Indiana team, but Ohio State is going to have to find a way to win some games it is expected to as we get close to February if it still has designs of making the NCAA Tournament.

And for a while, the Buckeyes were competitive against the Hoosiers. That all fell by the wayside when Indiana went on a 15-0 run to close out the first half and headed into the locker room up 46-30. OSU never really recovered and never really made a run to make it interesting, falling by a total score of 86-70 on Saturday night.

It wasn’t for trying from freshman sensation Brice Sensabaugh however. He had another big night by scoring 23 points on 9-of-17 shooting, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc. However, he didn’t have much help. Zed Key was the only other Buckeye that reached double figures by scoring 12 points.

The game was more-or-less lost at the 3-point line. Indiana splashed 9-of-19 from deep while Ohio State made just 4-of-18. The Buckeyes also got beat on the boards again in an alarming trend. Something that has to get better somehow.

With the loss, OSU drops to 11-10 overall, and 3-7 in Big Ten play. It’s hard to see a way to climb out of the hole at this point.

