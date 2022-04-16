Ohio State honors Dwayne Haskins at annual spring game

As expected, Ohio State honored former Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins on Saturday, at the school’s annual spring game.

Haskins died last Saturday in a traffic accident. He was 24.

A moment of silence was observed at the outset of the event. Players wore “DH” decals on their helmets, and coaches wore “DH” pins. Quarterback C.J. Stroud wore Haskins’s No. 7 jersey, with his name on the back.

Haskins’s initials also were painted near one end of the field, and fans and alumni set up a memorial outside the stadium.

The fifteenth overall pick in the 2019 draft, Haskins played for Washington and Pittsburgh during his three-year NFL career.

