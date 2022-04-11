Ohio State will honor Dwayne Haskins during its spring game this weekend

Former Ohio State standout Dwayne Haskins died on Saturday. Ohio State will honor him this weekend.

Buckeyes coach Ryan Day disclosed the plan to remember Haskins at the 2022 spring game, to be played this weekend in Columbus.

Haskins appeared in 22 games for Ohio State, as a redshirt freshman and sophomore. In 2018, Haskins became a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

Ohio State players are still struggling with the news that Haskins has passed.

“We talked about a lot of things,” Day said Monday. “We have a good group of our guys who played with Dwayne, and they’re hurting. It was a tough weekend for all of us.”

We continue to extend our condolences to everyone affected by the death of Dwayne Haskins.

